Fish tacos in Boone
Boone restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Macado's - Boone
Macado's - Boone
539 W King Street, Boone
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
|Fish Tacos
|$9.99
Two tacos with either gluten-free golden battered catfish or char-grilled catfish, sweet red vegan aioli, mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pickled carrots, roasted corn. Served on flour tortillas.