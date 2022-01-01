Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Boone

Boone restaurants
Boone restaurants that serve fish tacos

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Boone

539 W King Street, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
More about Macado's - Boone
Restaurant banner

 

Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.99
Two tacos with either gluten-free golden battered catfish or char-grilled catfish, sweet red vegan aioli, mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pickled carrots, roasted corn. Served on flour tortillas.
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

