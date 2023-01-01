Boone restaurants you'll love
Must-try Boone restaurants
More about Famous Toastery - FT Boone
Famous Toastery - FT Boone
627 W. King St, Boone
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
|Southwestern Omelet
|$14.00
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
|2 Egg Breakfast
|$9.00
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
More about Macado's - Boone
Macado's - Boone
539 W King Street, Boone
|Popular items
|Crazy Chris Wrap
|$11.25
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
|Big City Jazz
|$11.95
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
|Babe Ruth
|$11.45
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
More about The High Country Greek
FRENCH FRIES
The High Country Greek
507 Bamboo Rd., Boone
|Popular items
|Mezedakia Platter, The Sampler
|$30.00
Piece of Spanakopita, Dolmades, Pita with Tsaziki and Hummus Souvlakia( Pork skewers), Keftedes( Greek meatballs) Falafel and a Taverna Salad.
|Kids Tenders
|$6.00
3 crispy chicken tenders with a side of fries and a drink!
|Chicken Gyro
|$9.00
Shaved and marinated chicken on pita with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tzatziki! Add fries or pub chips for $4, and a salad for $6.
More about Lost Province Brewing Co
PIZZA
Lost Province Brewing Co
130 N Depot St, Boone
|Popular items
|Tree Hugger
|$17.75
Herbed Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Fun Guy
|$19.00
Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Kids PIZZA
|$6.50
8" Wood Fired Cheese Pizza (San Marzano Tomato Sauce Base)
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
|Popular items
|Nomad
|$0.00
Grilled tofu, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, fried plantains, corn, sauteed spinach, and vegan aioli
|Taos
|$16.00
Sazon Chicken, Cornbread, Black Beans, Fried Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Corn, Sweet Plantains, Tomatoes, Quesadilla Cheese & Chipotle Cream Cheese
Allergens: Dairy, Nightshade, Garlic
Allergens:
|Yucatan
|$16.00
Sauteed or golden battered shrimp, Chorizo sausage, coconut rice, black beans, roasted sweet corn, caramelized onions, jack cheese, and chipotle cream cheese
More about Appalachia Cookie Co
COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Appalachia Cookie Co
208 Faculty St, Boone
|Popular items
|Campfire S'mores
Is it a cookie?! Is it a S'mores!? Is it going to change your life!? Is it filled with Hershey's Chocolate bars!? Is it made with whole graham crackers and topped with a massive toasted marshmallow and lightly sprinkled with Maldon Sea Salt!? Is it the biggest cookie we make!?
Yes it is
|Wednesday $1 Chocolate Chip (Limit of 3 per order)
|$0.00
**LIMIT OF 3 PER ORDER**
So you think you’ve had a chocolate chip cookie before? Well these ain’t your mama’s chocolate chip cookies. We take a generous amount of milk chocolate chips and fold them into a rich, delicious cookie batter. Then we cook ‘em up hot and deliver them fresh to your door.
|Pumpkin Spice
|$3.25
As featured in WNC Magazine, this Pumpkin cookie is anything but basic. Ok, ok, so it's a little basic but boy is it delicious. Real pumpkin folded into a sweet dough with our proprietary blend of pumpkin pie spice is just what the doctor ordered. Remember, a pumpkin a day... or something like that. Thin crisp on the outside, pumpkin pie on the inside.
More about River Street Ale House of Boone -
River Street Ale House of Boone -
957 Rivers Street, Boone
|Popular items
|12 Boneless Wings
|$12.95
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese!
More about Ambrosia Kafenèio - 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E
Ambrosia Kafenèio - 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E
246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, Boone
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro
|$9.00
Shaved and marinated chicken on pita with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tzatziki! Add fries for $4, and a salad for $6
More about Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive
Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive
465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone
More about Boone Saloon - 489 West King Street
Boone Saloon - 489 West King Street
489 West King Street, Boone
More about Sunrise Grill - Boone
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Grill - Boone
1675 Hwy 105 S, Boone
More about Gamekeeper Restaurant - 3005 Shulls Mill Road
Gamekeeper Restaurant - 3005 Shulls Mill Road
3005 Shulls Mill Road, Boone
More about The Pedalin' Pig Boone - 2968 NC Hwy 105 South
The Pedalin' Pig Boone - 2968 NC Hwy 105 South
2968 NC Hwy 105 South, Boone
More about High Country Lanes- New - 261 Boone Heights Dr
High Country Lanes- New - 261 Boone Heights Dr
261 Boone Heights Dr, Boone
More about New River Grill - 115 New Market Centre
New River Grill - 115 New Market Centre
115 New Market Centre, Boone
More about Rhodes Motor Lodge - 1377 BlowingRock Hwy 321
Rhodes Motor Lodge - 1377 BlowingRock Hwy 321
1377 BlowingRock Hwy 321, Boone
More about Vicious Biscuit - Boone
Vicious Biscuit - Boone
702 Blowing Road, Boone
More about Black Cat Burrito - 127 S Depot St
Black Cat Burrito - 127 S Depot St
127 S Depot St, Boone
More about Fizz Ed - 260 Howard St
Fizz Ed - 260 Howard St
260 Howard St, Boone
More about The Summit - 278 Industrial Park Drive
The Summit - 278 Industrial Park Drive
278 Industrial Park Drive, Boone
More about Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar - 831 W King St
Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar - 831 W King St
831 W King St, Boone
More about Mountain Beverage Boone | New - 163 Boone Creek Drive
Mountain Beverage Boone | New - 163 Boone Creek Drive
163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone