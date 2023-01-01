Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boone restaurants you'll love

Boone restaurants
  • Boone

Must-try Boone restaurants

Banner pic

 

Famous Toastery - FT Boone

627 W. King St, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
Southwestern Omelet$14.00
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
2 Egg Breakfast$9.00
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Boone

539 W King Street, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crazy Chris Wrap$11.25
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Big City Jazz$11.95
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
Babe Ruth$11.45
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
The High Country Greek image

FRENCH FRIES

The High Country Greek

507 Bamboo Rd., Boone

Avg 4.8 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mezedakia Platter, The Sampler$30.00
Piece of Spanakopita, Dolmades, Pita with Tsaziki and Hummus Souvlakia( Pork skewers), Keftedes( Greek meatballs) Falafel and a Taverna Salad.
Kids Tenders$6.00
3 crispy chicken tenders with a side of fries and a drink!
Chicken Gyro$9.00
Shaved and marinated chicken on pita with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tzatziki! Add fries or pub chips for $4, and a salad for $6.
Lost Province Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Lost Province Brewing Co

130 N Depot St, Boone

Avg 4.5 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tree Hugger$17.75
Herbed Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano
Fun Guy$19.00
Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano
Kids PIZZA$6.50
8" Wood Fired Cheese Pizza (San Marzano Tomato Sauce Base)
Main pic

 

Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nomad$0.00
Grilled tofu, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, fried plantains, corn, sauteed spinach, and vegan aioli
Taos$16.00
Sazon Chicken, Cornbread, Black Beans, Fried Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Corn, Sweet Plantains, Tomatoes, Quesadilla Cheese & Chipotle Cream Cheese
Allergens: Dairy, Nightshade, Garlic
Allergens:
Yucatan$16.00
Sauteed or golden battered shrimp, Chorizo sausage, coconut rice, black beans, roasted sweet corn, caramelized onions, jack cheese, and chipotle cream cheese
Appalachia Cookie Co image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Appalachia Cookie Co

208 Faculty St, Boone

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Campfire S'mores
Is it a cookie?! Is it a S'mores!? Is it going to change your life!? Is it filled with Hershey's Chocolate bars!? Is it made with whole graham crackers and topped with a massive toasted marshmallow and lightly sprinkled with Maldon Sea Salt!? Is it the biggest cookie we make!?
Yes it is
Wednesday $1 Chocolate Chip (Limit of 3 per order)$0.00
**LIMIT OF 3 PER ORDER**
So you think you’ve had a chocolate chip cookie before? Well these ain’t your mama’s chocolate chip cookies. We take a generous amount of milk chocolate chips and fold them into a rich, delicious cookie batter. Then we cook ‘em up hot and deliver them fresh to your door.
Pumpkin Spice$3.25
As featured in WNC Magazine, this Pumpkin cookie is anything but basic. Ok, ok, so it's a little basic but boy is it delicious. Real pumpkin folded into a sweet dough with our proprietary blend of pumpkin pie spice is just what the doctor ordered. Remember, a pumpkin a day... or something like that. Thin crisp on the outside, pumpkin pie on the inside.
Main pic

 

River Street Ale House of Boone -

957 Rivers Street, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Boneless Wings$12.95
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese!
Consumer pic

 

Ambrosia Kafenèio - 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E

246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$9.00
Shaved and marinated chicken on pita with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tzatziki! Add fries for $4, and a salad for $6
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza image

 

Boonies Chicago Style Pizza

610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive

465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Boone Saloon - 489 West King Street

489 West King Street, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunrise Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Grill - Boone

1675 Hwy 105 S, Boone

Avg 4.5 (1720 reviews)
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Bella's Italian Restaurant

190 Boone Heights Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
Consumer pic

 

New York Deli

246 Wilson Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Juice Boone

240 Shadowline Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Banner pic

 

Gamekeeper Restaurant - 3005 Shulls Mill Road

3005 Shulls Mill Road, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

The Pedalin' Pig Boone - 2968 NC Hwy 105 South

2968 NC Hwy 105 South, Boone

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Appalachian Mountain Brewery image

 

Appalachian Mountain Brewery

163 Boone Creek Dr., Boone

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

High Country Lanes- New - 261 Boone Heights Dr

261 Boone Heights Dr, Boone

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

New River Grill - 115 New Market Centre

115 New Market Centre, Boone

No reviews yet
Main pic

 

Rhodes Motor Lodge - 1377 BlowingRock Hwy 321

1377 BlowingRock Hwy 321, Boone

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Vicious Biscuit - Boone

702 Blowing Road, Boone

No reviews yet
Black Cat Burrito image

 

Black Cat Burrito - 127 S Depot St

127 S Depot St, Boone

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Main pic

 

Fizz Ed - 260 Howard St

260 Howard St, Boone

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Banner pic

 

The Summit - 278 Industrial Park Drive

278 Industrial Park Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar - 831 W King St

831 W King St, Boone

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Mountain Beverage Boone | New - 163 Boone Creek Drive

163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
