Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Boone

Go
Boone restaurants
Toast

Boone restaurants that serve hummus

The High Country Greek image

FRENCH FRIES

The High Country Greek

507 Bamboo Rd., Boone

Avg 4.8 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$0.50
Pita with Tsaziki or Hummus$8.00
More about The High Country Greek
Restaurant banner

 

Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus App$6.00
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boone

Chicken Sandwiches

Whoopie Pies

Pies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Garlic Bread

Pumpkin Cheesecake

French Fries

Map

More near Boone to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston