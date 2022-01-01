Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Boone
/
Boone
/
Hummus
Boone restaurants that serve hummus
FRENCH FRIES
The High Country Greek
507 Bamboo Rd., Boone
Avg 4.8
(256 reviews)
Hummus
$0.50
Pita with Tsaziki or Hummus
$8.00
More about The High Country Greek
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
No reviews yet
Hummus App
$6.00
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Boone
Chicken Sandwiches
Whoopie Pies
Pies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
Garlic Bread
Pumpkin Cheesecake
French Fries
More near Boone to explore
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Statesville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Abingdon
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston