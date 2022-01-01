Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Boone

Boone restaurants that serve quesadillas

Macado's - Boone

539 W King Street, Boone

Portobello Quesadilla$8.25
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
Bang Bang Quesadilla$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Black Bean Quesadilla$7.45
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

Pups Quesadilla$2.59
A large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey jack cheese.
