Quesadillas in Boone
Boone restaurants that serve quesadillas
Macado's - Boone
539 W King Street, Boone
|Portobello Quesadilla
|$8.25
Grilled portobello mushrooms, inside a tortilla with three cheeses, pico de gallo and broccoli florets.
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$10.25
Grilled burger, three cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon bits, and steak sauce baked on a fresh tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$7.45
Black bean and cheese dip, pico de gallo, baked inside a tortilla.