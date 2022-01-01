Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Boone
/
Boone
/
Salmon
Boone restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Grill
1675 Hwy 105 S, Boone
Avg 4.5
(1720 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Benedict
$12.50
More about Sunrise Grill
Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
No reviews yet
Side Salmon
$7.50
More about Coyote Kitchen
