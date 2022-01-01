Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Boone

Boone restaurants
Boone restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Boone

539 W King Street, Boone

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
More about Macado's - Boone
Restaurant banner

 

Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Two tacos with either sautéed or gluten-free golden battered shrimp, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced Roma tomatoes, jack cheese on flor tortillas.
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen

