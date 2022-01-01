Shrimp tacos in Boone
Macado's - Boone
539 W King Street, Boone
|Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Battered shrimp, on a bed of romaine, Asian slaw, pico de gallo drizzled with bang bang sauce.
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Two tacos with either sautéed or gluten-free golden battered shrimp, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced Roma tomatoes, jack cheese on flor tortillas.