Sweet potato fries in Boone

Boone restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Macado's - Boone
539 W King Street, Boone
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Macado's - Boone
Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$2.59
More about Coyote Kitchen - Coyote Kitchen
