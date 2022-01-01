Tacos in Boone
Boone restaurants that serve tacos
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone
TACO
Thin Crust, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mexican Taco Cheese Over Our House Red Sauce
Coyote Kitchen
200 Southgate Dr, Boone
Shrimp Tacos
$12.99
Two tacos with either sautéed or gluten-free golden battered shrimp, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced Roma tomatoes, jack cheese on flor tortillas.
Chicken Tacos
$11.99
Two tacos made with rosemary chicken, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, pineapple, jack cheese on a flour tortillas.
C.A.B. Tacos
$12.99
Two tacos with char-grilled Shipley Farms beef, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes and jack cheese. Served on flour tortillas.