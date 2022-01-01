Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Boone

Boone restaurants that serve tacos

Boonies Chicago Style Pizza image

 

Boonies Chicago Style Pizza

610 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO
Thin Crust, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mexican Taco Cheese Over Our House Red Sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Coyote Kitchen

200 Southgate Dr, Boone

Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Two tacos with either sautéed or gluten-free golden battered shrimp, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced Roma tomatoes, jack cheese on flor tortillas.
Chicken Tacos$11.99
Two tacos made with rosemary chicken, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, pineapple, jack cheese on a flour tortillas.
C.A.B. Tacos$12.99
Two tacos with char-grilled Shipley Farms beef, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes and jack cheese. Served on flour tortillas.
