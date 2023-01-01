Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tzatziki in
Boone
/
Boone
/
Tzatziki
Boone restaurants that serve tzatziki
FRENCH FRIES
The High Country Greek
507 Bamboo Rd., Boone
Avg 4.8
(256 reviews)
Tzatziki
$0.50
More about The High Country Greek
Ambrosia Kafenèio - 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E
246 Wilson Drive, Suite E, Boone
No reviews yet
Cup Tzatziki
$0.50
More about Ambrosia Kafenèio - 246 Wilson Drive, Suite E
Browse other tasty dishes in Boone
Cookie Dough
Lamb Gyros
Chili
Salmon
Hot Chocolate
Peanut Butter Cookies
Chicken Salad
Fish And Chips
More near Boone to explore
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Statesville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Elkin
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Johnson City
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Kingsport
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston