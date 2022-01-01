Go
Open for dine-in Friday through Sunday from 11AM-9PM.

5902 Old Richmond Road

Popular Items

Corn Dog$7.00
white cornmeal battered dog, banana pepper mustard
Fried KY Bologna$7.00
1/3 pound KY Gold Bologna, onion, American cheese, mustard, mayo, potato bun
Chili Dog$9.00
dry-aged beef chili, white cheddar, diced onion
Build Your Own Dog!
Choose your meat & toppings!
Footlong$10.00
double the dog, double the bun! Choose your toppings
Small Boone Fry$6.00
Double Cheeseburger$13.00
double dry-aged beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, potato bun
Plain Dog$5.00
pasture raised KY Beef
Waffle Fries$3.00
Fries W\\ Beer Cheese Sauce$5.00
Location

5902 Old Richmond Road

lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
