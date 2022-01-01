Go
Boone's

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

301 w edwards • $$

Avg 3.8 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork$12.00
BBQ pulled pork, onion tangles and slaw on pretzel bun
Boneless Wings$12.00
Wings, celery and ranch. Choice of: Carolina hot, BBQ, buffalo, sweet thai chili, parm garlic, bourbon or golden bbq
CYO Burger$11.00
Create Your Own Burger - Half pound Angus beef
CYO Horseshoe$11.00
your choice of meat or veggies, served over texas toast piled high with french fries or waffle fries and topped with choice of cheese sauce
PROTEIN: hamburger, applewood bacon, jalapeno bacon, ham, pulled pork, chicken breast [grilled or breaded] or braised short rib [+2]
CHEESE: monterey cheese sauce or melted spicy queso. extra cheese +1.5
Nachos$12.00
Chicken or bbq pulled pork, melted queso cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos, waffle fries, sour cream and salsa
Cali Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$12.00
Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar
Turkey BLT$11.00
Sourdough, mayo, applewood bacon, turkey, fresh egg, tomato, avocado
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, romaine, creamy caesar, shredded parm, house made croutons
Chicken Bourbon Club Naanwich$12.00
Bourbon glazed chicken (grilled or breaded), gouda, spring mix, tomatoes and Naan
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 w edwards

springfield IL

