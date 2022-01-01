Booneshine Brewing Co.

Coyote Kitchen

No reviews yet

Southwest & Caribbean Soulfood. At Coyote Kitchen we serve Animal Welfare Approved antibiotic and hormone-free meat options, eco-friendly ocean fishes, vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free dining options, savory daily specials, and flavors to die for! Browse our MENU to find out what we have to offer. COYOTE KITCHEN is a family-owned business located in Boone, NC.

