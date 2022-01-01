Boonie Foods - Revival
Chef Joseph Fontelera started Boonie Foods in 2020 because he wanted to get more in touch with his culture of origin and to be a unique representation for the Filipino-American community here in the Midwest. The name comes from “The Boonies", a term coined by United States soldiers in the Philippines from the native word "Bondoc," meaning mountain. Bondoc is also his grandmother's maiden name.
The food is modern without losing the comfort, tradition, and soul of the people and its cuisine. At Revival, Boonie Foods will be primarily focused on the Filipino tradition of Silog, or dishes served with garlic fried rice and an egg.
125 South Clark Street
Location
125 South Clark Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Smoque BBQ - Revival
Come in and enjoy!
Brando's Speakeasy
We are Chicago’s staple for karaoke & cocktails. Whether it’s our karaoke bar or our adjacent cocktail lounge, we have everything you’re looking for during a night out in Chicago.
Teatro ZinZanni
Come in and enjoy!
Urbanspace
From the team behind Gold Coast favorite, Sparrow, arrives The Peregrine Club. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of a grand Milan train terminal, The Peregrine Club will welcome visitors with a cocktail focused menu as they explore the Urban Space Food Hall. Come for an aperitivo happy hour and stay for Italian inspired drinks and a Euro-centric wine list.