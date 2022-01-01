Go
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza

610 Blowing Rock Road

Popular Items

10 Inch Chicago Style Stuffed$16.18
14 Inch Chicago Style Stuffed$22.31
16 Inch Classic Thin$18.16
6 Inch Chicago Style Stuffed$8.58
12 Inch Classic Thin$13.20
6 Inch Cheesy Bread$4.62
Crazy Bread With Garlic Butter & Melted Cheese; Served With Our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
CHICKEN WINGS$13.50
12 Inch Chicago Style Stuffed$18.16
SIDE OF SAUCE$0.66
20 Inch Classic Thin$21.46
Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

