Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi is a collaboration between Michael Turetzky and Chef Andrew Marc Rothschild (The Marc, The Forge, Bourbon Steak and Tsunami). They successfully created a casual but upscale restaurant that brings the highest quality product sourced from all over the world to Delray Beach west of Rt 95! The menu reflects predominately Japanese, Thailand and Chinese flavors prepared with french technique. A small but well thought out wine list gives many options by the glass and bottle.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

7959 W Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)

Popular Items

Dragon Roll$14.00
Gyoza$8.00
Maki Roll
Wonton Soup$7.00
Nigiri
Miso Soup$7.00
The Hot M.D. Roll$18.00
Pad Thai
Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Bok Choy$10.00
Spring Rolls$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7959 W Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
