Boonton Station 1904
A wonderful family restaurant and tavern located in a historic landmark structure with a large landscaped year round outdoor space adjacent to NJ Transit Boonton - Montclair line
202 Myrtle Avenue
Location
202 Myrtle Avenue
Boonton NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
