Boothbay Harbor restaurants you'll love

Boothbay Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Boothbay Harbor restaurants

Brisetto's Second Cup image

 

Brisetto's Second Cup

41 Commercial St, Boothbay Harbor

Avg 5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Smoothie$7.41
16oz Latte$4.86
Cafe Americano$3.70
More about Brisetto's Second Cup
Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT image

 

Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT

139 Commercial Street, Rockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$20.00
breaded chicken breast, mozzarella & tomato, served with rigatoni marinara
ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan and prosciutto
AL QUATTRO FORMAGGI$16.00
white pizza, sweet gorgonzola, fontina,
mozzarella and parmesan cheese
More about Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR image

 

Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR

28 Union Street, Boothbay Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$20.00
breaded chicken breast with mozzarella, tomato sauce, roasted potato
LASAGNA CLASSICA$20.00
classic meat lasagna with bechamel
INSALATA DI CESARE$12.00
whole romaine hearts tossed with our housemade caesar dressing, house bread croutons and shaved grana parmesan
More about Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boothbay Harbor

Chicken Parmesan

