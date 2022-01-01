Prosciutto in Boothbay Harbor
Boothbay Harbor restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT
Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT
139 Commercial Street, Rockport
|ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO
|$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan and prosciutto
More about Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR
28 Union Street, Boothbay Harbor
|BURRATA FRITTA & PROSCIUTTO
|$16.00
fried burrata dipped in egg and breadcrumbs with arugula and cherry tomatoes and prosciutto di parma
|ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO
|$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parmesan, prosciutto di parma
|CALZONE AL PROSCIUTTO
|$18.00
classic calzone with imported prosciutto, fresh parma and mozzarella cheese