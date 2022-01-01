Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Boothbay Harbor

Go
Boothbay Harbor restaurants
Toast

Boothbay Harbor restaurants that serve prosciutto

Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT image

 

Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT

139 Commercial Street, Rockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan and prosciutto
More about Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR image

 

Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR

28 Union Street, Boothbay Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRATA FRITTA & PROSCIUTTO$16.00
fried burrata dipped in egg and breadcrumbs with arugula and cherry tomatoes and prosciutto di parma
ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parmesan, prosciutto di parma
CALZONE AL PROSCIUTTO$18.00
classic calzone with imported prosciutto, fresh parma and mozzarella cheese
More about Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR

Browse other tasty dishes in Boothbay Harbor

Eggplant Parm

Garlic Knots

Lasagna

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Boothbay Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston