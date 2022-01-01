Rigatoni in Boothbay Harbor
Boothbay Harbor restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about PORTS PIZZERIA - ROCKPORT
PORTS PIZZERIA - ROCKPORT
139 Commercial Street, Rockport
|RIGATONI POMODORO[KIDS]
|$14.00
RIGATONI PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE
|RIGATONI BURRO[KIDS]
|$14.00
RIGATONI PASTA WITH BUTTER SAUCE
More about Ports Pizzeria
Ports Pizzeria
28 Union Street, Boothbay Harbor
|RIGATONI POMODORO E BASILICO BY HALF TRAY
|$60.00
rigatoni pasta, tomato sauce and basil (serves 6 to 8 people)
MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
|RIGATONI ALLA VODKA BY HALF TRAY
|$65.00
rigatoni pasta, vodka, tomato sauce, cream (serves 6 to 8 people)
MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE