Go
Toast

Bootjack Wood Fired

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • TAPAS

17 Madrona St • $$

Avg 4.6 (159 reviews)

Popular Items

White Pie$19.50
Bellwether Crescenza, Mozzarella, Garlic, Rosemary, Pine Nuts, Arugula
Caesar$11.00
Classic Caesar with Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Grana Podano. Add Anchovies on request (Extra Charge).
Pepperoni, Pancetta, Mushrooms "Q"$19.00
Jalapeno, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Clam & Garlic "House in the Hamptons"$19.50
Thyme-Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Herb Ricotta, Fontina
Mixed Greens$11.00
Sliced Apples, Fennel, Feta, Citrus Vinaigrette
Sausage, Carmalized Onion, Cremini "Mad River"$19.00
Broccoli Rabe, Bomba Du Calabrese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Summer Vegetables "Hey Judy"$19.50
tomatoes, Green Olive, Spinach, Feta, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Cheese "New Best Friend"$17.00
Grana Padano, Torn Basil, Tomato Sauce
Green Pie$19.00
Basil Walnut Pesto, Burrata Mozzarella, Gran Padano, Cherry Tomatoes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

17 Madrona St

Mill Valley CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piazza D'Angelo

No reviews yet

Named after the restaurant's location right on the piazza of downtown Mill Valley, Piazza D'Angelo is an ode to Southern Italian trattorias - family owned, rustic neighborhood restaurants that serve fresh, unassuming, locally-sourced delicious food.

The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall

No reviews yet

The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley with lauded Executive Chef Rick Hackett (Bocanova, Florio) cooking exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu. The bar program led by Joshua Fernandez showcases an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 50-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.

Boo Koo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston