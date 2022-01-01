Bootleggin 3rd Gear
Serving STL style pizzas topped with smokey goodness inside 2nd Shift Brewery.
1601 Sublette Ave
Popular Items
Location
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
