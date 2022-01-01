Go
Bootleggin 3rd Gear

Serving STL style pizzas topped with smokey goodness inside 2nd Shift Brewery.

Popular Items

Poppers Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with Ranch Dressing, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend, jalapenos and bacon.
Cheese Pizza Base$11.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with Pizza Sauce, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend. Add toppings to make it yours.
Bootlegger Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with Bootlegger sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, ground brisket, pickles, and onion.
Porky's Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with House BBQ Sauce, STL Style and Cheddar Jack Cheese blend, Booty Rub smoked pulled pork and sausage.
Caesar Salad$7.00
Classic with Romain, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan. Add smoked chicken for $4.
Toasted Ravioli Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with Pizza Sauce and STL style and cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with ground beef, brown butter panko crust and marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with Buffalo Sauce and STL style and cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with diced smoked chicken rubbed in our Flapper's Famous Rub.
Taco Pizza$13.00
12 inch thin crust pizza with chipotle sauce, STL style and cheddar jack cheeses, Majica chili rubbed ground brisket, onion, and tomato. Topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
Pretzels with Dipping Sauce$8.00
From our friends at Pretzel Boys. 2 softies with your choice of dipper.
Location

1601 Sublette Ave

Saint Louis MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Gian-Tony's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

Nick’s Pub

ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.

Bartolino's Osteria

Thank you for choosing Bartolino's Osteria, located at Hampton & Wilson.
Online Orders are able to be scheduled for any time today. For scheduling orders for tomorrow, or further out, please call the store at 314-644-2266.
Thank you very much for your support!
Stay safe out there!

Milo's Bocce Garden

Where St. Louis Plays Bocce!

