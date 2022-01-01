Go
Bootleggin' Tavern

Low–key eatery/bar specializing in smoked meats & sandwiches in a casual atmosphere with a patio.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1933 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Fries w/tax$4.00
Coated and crunchy fries! Top with cheezy sauce for $1.
Turkey Chipotle Wrap w/tax$11.25
Smoked turkey, creamy chipotle sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla.
Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
Parker's Birds w/tax$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1933 Washington Ave

St Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
