Go
Toast

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

West Side roastery and coffee bar offering delicious, seasonal coffees since 2014. We offer our coffees via wholesale to cafes, restaurants and other businesses both locally and nationally, through our online store and at our on-site coffee bar. Here, we offer bags of coffee to take home, brewed coffee (both batch brew and pourovers), espresso beverages, pastries, snacks and some non-coffee drinks. Come by and say hi!

432 Wabasha Street S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Latte$5.00
Latte + house-made brown sugar caramel sauce. Contains dairy (butter).
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Espresso + Steamed Milk + House Vanilla Bean Syrup, 10oz. 10 oz Vanilla Lattes include one double-extraction of espresso.
Featured Batch Brew$2.50
Enjoy a cup of our featured brew, selected from one of our favorite, seasonally-crafted blends. Batch brew is available until 11am daily. After that, have a pour over made to order!
Mocha$4.75
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made mocha sauce. 10oz mochas include one double-extraction of espresso.
Miel$5.00
Espresso + Steamed Milk + Bare Honey and a dash of cinnamon, 10oz. 10 oz Miels include one double extraction of espresso.
Latte$4.25
Espresso + Steamed Milk. Double espresso.
Lemon Lavender Miel
Made with warm amber honey, sweet lemon, floral lavender & aromatic cinnamon, this latte is lightly sweet, bright and balanced.
Raised Donut w/chocolate Icing$1.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Pour Over$2.50
Your choice of this week's coffee selection, brewed by the cup, just for you.
See full menu

Location

432 Wabasha Street S

Saint Paul MN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

No reviews yet

We are a bit short staffed today December 20th. Unfortunately today we will only being taking Togo orders in person to accommodate our in restaurant diners. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Taco House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Burrito Mercado

No reviews yet

NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays.
If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.

Michael's Pizza

No reviews yet

Proudly serving since 1958.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston