Go
Toast

Booyahs Bar and Grill

Try our new online ordering!!

6022 Harvey St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings 1/2LB$11.00
Hangover Helper$11.50
Kicken Chicken Wrap$10.00
Pickle Fries$9.00
BooBites$10.50
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken Wrap$10.00
Booyahs! Chicken Salad$11.50
Traditional Naked and Not Afraid Wings 1LB$13.50
Over the Top Tots$11.00
See full menu

Location

6022 Harvey St

Muskegeon MI

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Your favorite local pizzeria since 1981!

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pints & Quarts

No reviews yet

Wings, Pizza, Burgers & More!

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

No reviews yet

Eat nice things everyday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston