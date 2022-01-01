Boozy Social
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
504 North Madison Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
504 North Madison Ave, Dallas TX 75208
Nearby restaurants
Tejas
The best of Texas & the best of Mexico... deep in the heart of Bishop Arts.
Hand made tortillas, dry-rubbed fajitas, bright, homemade marinades, perfectly balanced fresh squeeze margaritas.
“We were already going to make it pretty... so why not healthy too?”
This is Tex-Mex done right... and we made it healthy for you
(don’t worry, it tastes even better this way).
KRIO
Krio was created in efforts to deliver convenient, flavorful Asian inspired Cajun food while providing a more approachable establishment that showcases the quality and history of the food.
Paradiso
Southern European and Mediterranean cuisine served in a beautiful, lush garden and dining room.
Revelers Hall
Come in and enjoy!