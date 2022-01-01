Go
Main pic

Boozy Social

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

504 North Madison Ave

Dallas, TX 75208

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

504 North Madison Ave, Dallas TX 75208

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tejas

No reviews yet

The best of Texas & the best of Mexico... deep in the heart of Bishop Arts.
Hand made tortillas, dry-rubbed fajitas, bright, homemade marinades, perfectly balanced fresh squeeze margaritas.
“We were already going to make it pretty... so why not healthy too?”
This is Tex-Mex done right... and we made it healthy for you
(don’t worry, it tastes even better this way).

KRIO

No reviews yet

Krio was created in efforts to deliver convenient, flavorful Asian inspired Cajun food while providing a more approachable establishment that showcases the quality and history of the food.

Paradiso

No reviews yet

Southern European and Mediterranean cuisine served in a beautiful, lush garden and dining room.

Revelers Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boozy Social

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston