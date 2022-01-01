Go
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Come in and enjoy!

800 S BROADWAY

Popular Items

Cheese Steak 6 oz meat served extra large round bun Comes with your choice of cheese, green peppers, onions, mushroom, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Comes with tortilla chips$15.00
Bacon Roll Snacks Sweet chili , fresh basil$15.00
Chocolate Cannoli$7.50
#2 14" SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI 14$29.45
Onion Rings 6oz$10.00
MEAT LOVERS 14$29.45
Tiny BOP Specials 2 toppings$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks x5pcs$8.99
Location

800 S BROADWAY

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
