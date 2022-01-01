Bop & Roll

Go
Lovingly prepared fresh each day, cooked to order for the best experience.
7000 E Mayo Blvd

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Bop$11.99
Panko breaded Chicken Breast deep-fried to perfection. Severed over rice and Steamed Vegetables topped with our Katsu sauce
Bibimbop$10.99
Korean marinated beef with romaine lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, and mini sprouts
Egg Rolls (2 pcs)$3.29
Vegetable Spring Roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots & sprouts served Crispy and Hot.
Croquette$2.99
Gyoza / Pot stickers (8pcs)$6.99
Deep-Fried Beef & Vegetable Dumplings
Bulgogi Bop$11.99
Thinly sliced Beef Tenderloin marinated in our special Bulgogi sauce, sauteed with onion and carrot. Served on rice with steamed vegetables.
Mild Ramen$7.99
Ramen Noodles in delicious Vegetable base Soup in mild flavor
Spicy Ramen$7.99
Ramen Noodles in delicious Vegetable base Soup in spicy flavor
Grilled Chicken Bop (White meat)$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
Crunch Shrimp Roll$9.99
Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll with Crunch Panko and sauce on top
Location

7000 E Mayo Blvd

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
