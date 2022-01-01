Go
Bopjib

Delicious Korean Food. That's it.

621 Church st

Popular Items

Yaki Mandu$7.50
Fried housemade pork or chicken dumplings with sauce.
Omu Rice$12.50
Fried rice choice of meat/rice wrapped in fluffy egg. comes with Gochujang (housemade hot sauce).
Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
Housemade Kimchi$0.70
Bebimbop$12.00
Rice bowl with beef, bean sprouts, carrots, zucchini, red cabbage topped with an over-easy egg. Includes Gochujang (house made hot sauce).
Fried Rice$11.00
Stir-fried rice with small diced vegetables and choice of meat.
Galbi$19.50
Marinated beef short rib. Tenderly pounded beef short ribs in delicious house soy based sauce cooked on grill to give rich barbecue taste. Served with rice.
Spicy Chicken (🔥)$12.50
Stir-fry in house spicy sauce with chicken thigh meat and vegetables. Also available with no spice. Served with rice.
Bulgogi (normal or 🔥)$13.50
Stir-fry vegetables and marinaded beef with house sauce. Normally cooked in delicious soy base house sauce or choose spicy level for spicy lovers. Served with rice.
Japchae$12.00
Sweet and savory sweet potato starch noodles stir-fried in our gourmet housemade sauce and your choice of meat and vegetables.
Location

621 Church st

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
