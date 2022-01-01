Go
Toast

Boqueria

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

777 9th Street NW • $$

Avg 4 (55 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

777 9th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shouk

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli Street Food

Rocket Bar

No reviews yet

Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
Nama Sushi Bar & Restaurant offers exquisite nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls. Special Sushi Happy Hour from 4-6PM daily.
Order from both restaurants together now - including wine, cocktails and beer!

Penn Social

No reviews yet

Lively bar with a patio that offers pub grub, live bands, DJs, dancing and more. Stay tuned while we remodel!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston