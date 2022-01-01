Bordentown restaurants you'll love

Bordentown restaurants
Toast
  • Bordentown

Bordentown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Bordentown restaurants

Rosario’s Pizzeria image

 

Rosario’s Pizzeria

248 Route 130, Bordentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Garlic Knots$7.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
Chicken Wings
Jumbo Fresh Chicken Wings with a choice of 8, 12, or 24 wings.
6 Garlic Knots$5.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
More about Rosario’s Pizzeria
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill

262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown

Avg 4.3 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$0.50
Caesar Salad$10.00
Plain Slice$3.00
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza

206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (2889 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$8.00
6 knots served with a side of marinara
Marcello's Salad$14.00
field greens, grape tomato, cucumber, apple, nuts, celery, olives, pecorino romano
Old Fashion Brooklyn Tomato Pie Classic Round$20.00
House-made mozzarella, san marzano tomato, basil, pecorino, olive oil
More about Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
HOB Tavern image

GRILL

HOB Tavern

146 Second St, Bordentown

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
buffalo seasoned roasted fresh cauliflower in a black pepper beer batter, and deep fried, served with a side house ranch
HOB MAC$10.00
All beef patty cooked with finely chopped sweet onion, topped with american cheese, mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato.
HOB MAC$15.00
beef patty cooked with finely chopped sweet onion, topped with american cheese, mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, & tomato, choice of side
More about HOB Tavern
goodbeet - bordentown image

 

goodbeet - bordentown

1 1/2 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
COCONUT BLT$13.00
coconut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic lemon aioli, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette side salad [we use local/organic produce + ingredients]
EGGPLANT MEATBALL SLIDERS$15.00
three eggplant meatballs sliders w cashew herbed ricotta, sweet basil marinara + cashew parm [contains walnuts + cashews -- we use local/organic produce + ingredients]
BETTER BURGER$14.00
portobello, walnut + black bean patty, fishtown pickle project philly dilly pickles, lettuce, special sauce, served w balsamic + herb vinaigrette salad [contains walnuts in patty -- we use organic/local produce + ingredients]
More about goodbeet - bordentown
Under the Moon - Bordentown image

 

Under the Moon - Bordentown

210 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Under the Moon - Bordentown
Flying pig tavern and tap image

 

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

167 US 130 N, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bordentown

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots

