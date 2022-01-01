Bordentown restaurants you'll love
Rosario’s Pizzeria
248 Route 130, Bordentown
|12 Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
|Chicken Wings
Jumbo Fresh Chicken Wings with a choice of 8, 12, or 24 wings.
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown
|Garlic Knots
|$0.50
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
|Plain Slice
|$3.00
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
6 knots served with a side of marinara
|Marcello's Salad
|$14.00
field greens, grape tomato, cucumber, apple, nuts, celery, olives, pecorino romano
|Old Fashion Brooklyn Tomato Pie Classic Round
|$20.00
House-made mozzarella, san marzano tomato, basil, pecorino, olive oil
GRILL
HOB Tavern
146 Second St, Bordentown
|SPICY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
buffalo seasoned roasted fresh cauliflower in a black pepper beer batter, and deep fried, served with a side house ranch
|HOB MAC
|$10.00
All beef patty cooked with finely chopped sweet onion, topped with american cheese, mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato.
|HOB MAC
|$15.00
beef patty cooked with finely chopped sweet onion, topped with american cheese, mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, & tomato, choice of side
goodbeet - bordentown
1 1/2 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown
|COCONUT BLT
|$13.00
coconut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic lemon aioli, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette side salad [we use local/organic produce + ingredients]
|EGGPLANT MEATBALL SLIDERS
|$15.00
three eggplant meatballs sliders w cashew herbed ricotta, sweet basil marinara + cashew parm [contains walnuts + cashews -- we use local/organic produce + ingredients]
|BETTER BURGER
|$14.00
portobello, walnut + black bean patty, fishtown pickle project philly dilly pickles, lettuce, special sauce, served w balsamic + herb vinaigrette salad [contains walnuts in patty -- we use organic/local produce + ingredients]