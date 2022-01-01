Bordentown Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Bordentown
More about Rosario’s Pizzeria
Rosario’s Pizzeria
248 Route 130, Bordentown
|Popular items
|12 Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
|Chicken Wings
Jumbo Fresh Chicken Wings with a choice of 8, 12, or 24 wings.
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$20.00
|Traditional Philly Cheese Steak
|$11.00
|Garlic Knots
|$0.50
More about Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
6 knots served with a side of marinara
|Marcello's Salad
|$14.00
field greens, grape tomato, cucumber, apple, nuts, celery, olives, pecorino romano
|Old Fashion Brooklyn Tomato Pie Classic Round
|$20.00
House-made mozzarella, san marzano tomato, basil, pecorino, olive oil