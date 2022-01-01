Bordentown pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Bordentown

Rosario’s Pizzeria image

 

Rosario’s Pizzeria

248 Route 130, Bordentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Garlic Knots$7.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
Chicken Wings
Jumbo Fresh Chicken Wings with a choice of 8, 12, or 24 wings.
6 Garlic Knots$5.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
More about Rosario’s Pizzeria
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill

262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown

Avg 4.3 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parm$20.00
Traditional Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Garlic Knots$0.50
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza

206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (2889 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$8.00
6 knots served with a side of marinara
Marcello's Salad$14.00
field greens, grape tomato, cucumber, apple, nuts, celery, olives, pecorino romano
Old Fashion Brooklyn Tomato Pie Classic Round$20.00
House-made mozzarella, san marzano tomato, basil, pecorino, olive oil
More about Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza

