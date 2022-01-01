Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California burgers in
Bordentown
/
Bordentown
/
California Burgers
Bordentown restaurants that serve california burgers
Rosario’s Pizzeria
248 Route 130, Bordentown
No reviews yet
California Ch Burger
$6.50
More about Rosario’s Pizzeria
GRILL
HOB Tavern
146 Second St, Bordentown
Avg 4.5
(763 reviews)
California Burger
$10.00
Beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and guacamole.
More about HOB Tavern
