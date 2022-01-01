Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California burgers in Bordentown

Bordentown restaurants
Bordentown restaurants that serve california burgers

Rosario’s Pizzeria image

 

Rosario’s Pizzeria

248 Route 130, Bordentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Ch Burger$6.50
More about Rosario’s Pizzeria
HOB Tavern image

GRILL

HOB Tavern

146 Second St, Bordentown

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
California Burger$10.00
Beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and guacamole.
More about HOB Tavern

Trenton

