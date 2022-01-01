Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Bordentown
/
Bordentown
/
Chili
Bordentown restaurants that serve chili
The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
167 US 130 N, Bordentown
No reviews yet
Crock of Beef Chili
$8.00
More about The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
GRILL
HOB Tavern
146 Second St, Bordentown
Avg 4.5
(763 reviews)
CROCK CHILI
$8.00
More about HOB Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Bordentown
Steak Subs
Fried Zucchini
Caprese Salad
Stromboli
French Fries
Penne
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Garlic Bread
More near Bordentown to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hightstown
No reviews yet
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1871 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(311 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston