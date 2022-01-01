Garlic knots in Bordentown
Bordentown restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Rosario’s Pizzeria
Rosario’s Pizzeria
248 Route 130, Bordentown
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
|12 Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown
|Garlic Knots
|$0.50
More about Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
6 knots served with a side of marinara
|Garlic Knot Sandwich Sliders
|$16.00
chicken, spinach & provolone; eggplant parmigiana; milk mozzarella, roasted peppers, prosciutto