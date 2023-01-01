Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic parmesan in
Bordentown
/
Bordentown
/
Garlic Parmesan
Bordentown restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(2889 reviews)
Roasted garlic truffle parmesan Wings
$20.00
More about Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
GRILL
HOB Tavern
146 Second St, Bordentown
Avg 4.5
(763 reviews)
4oz BUFFALO GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE
$2.00
More about HOB Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Bordentown
Steak Subs
Grilled Chicken
Stromboli
Pretzels
Salmon
Lasagna
Cake
Caprese Salad
More near Bordentown to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hightstown
No reviews yet
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1914 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(593 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston