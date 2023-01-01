Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Bordentown

Bordentown restaurants
Bordentown restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza

206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (2889 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted garlic truffle parmesan Wings$20.00
More about Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
HOB Tavern image

GRILL

HOB Tavern

146 Second St, Bordentown

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
4oz BUFFALO GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE$2.00
More about HOB Tavern

