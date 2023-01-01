Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Bordentown

Bordentown restaurants
Bordentown restaurants that serve pretzels

Flying pig tavern and tap image

 

The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

167 US 130 N, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
with cheddar cheese sauce
More about The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
HOB Tavern image

GRILL

HOB Tavern

146 Second St, Bordentown

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
HOT PRETZELS$10.00
More about HOB Tavern

