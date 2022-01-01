Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bordentown

Go
Bordentown restaurants
Toast

Bordentown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Flying pig tavern and tap image

 

The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

167 US 130 N, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fries$11.00
More about The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
HOB Tavern image

GRILL

HOB Tavern

146 Second St, Bordentown

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.00
taco seasoned chicken, spicy black beans, jalapenos, tomatoes
SPINACH BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA$13.00
house blend of spinach, beans, & spices, shredded jack and cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeno, side sour cream and salsa (vegetarian)
More about HOB Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Bordentown

Caesar Salad

Pies

Fried Zucchini

California Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Tiramisu

Tacos

Map

More near Bordentown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1672 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston