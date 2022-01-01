Quesadillas in Bordentown
Bordentown restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
167 US 130 N, Bordentown
|KIDS Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fries
|$11.00
More about HOB Tavern
GRILL
HOB Tavern
146 Second St, Bordentown
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.00
taco seasoned chicken, spicy black beans, jalapenos, tomatoes
|SPINACH BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA
|$13.00
house blend of spinach, beans, & spices, shredded jack and cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeno, side sour cream and salsa (vegetarian)