Rice balls in Bordentown
Bordentown restaurants that serve rice balls
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown
|Arancini Rice Ball
|$8.00
Deep-fried balls of delicious rice and cheese.
Under the Moon - Bordentown - 210 Farnsworth Avenue
210 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown
|Artichoke Rice Balls
|$10.00
a traditional Arancini rice ball with a blend of artichoke-pramesean cheese-cabrales cheese-asiago cheese-finished with an arugula salad