Rice balls in Bordentown

Bordentown restaurants that serve rice balls

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill

262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown

Avg 4.3 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arancini Rice Ball$8.00
Deep-fried balls of delicious rice and cheese.
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
Under the Moon - Bordentown image

 

Under the Moon - Bordentown - 210 Farnsworth Avenue

210 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Artichoke Rice Balls$10.00
a traditional Arancini rice ball with a blend of artichoke-pramesean cheese-cabrales cheese-asiago cheese-finished with an arugula salad
More about Under the Moon - Bordentown - 210 Farnsworth Avenue

