Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bordentown

Go
Bordentown restaurants
Toast

Bordentown restaurants that serve tacos

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza

206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (2889 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Tacos$17.00
(2) Red onion, cilantro, lime , coalfired tomatillo sauce
More about Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
HOB Tavern image

GRILL

HOB Tavern

146 Second St, Bordentown

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
TACO'S - GORDITO STYLE *NEW ITEM*$12.00
hard shell tacos with choice protein, lettuce, pico, shredded jack and cheddar, and nestled into a flour tortilla with house queso cheese. loaded and delicious. served with salsa, sour cream, and seasonal side.
CHICKEN TACO PLATTER$10.00
Three flour tortillas or hard shell tortillas, chicken tinga, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack and cheddar, side seasoned yellow rice, sour cream and salsa. served with a side of chips and house queso cheese.
BEEF TACO PLATTER$12.00
Three flour tortillas or hard shell tortillas, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack and cheddar, side seasoned yellow rice, sour cream and salsa. served with a side of chips and house queso cheese.
More about HOB Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Bordentown

Chicken Wraps

Tiramisu

Cannolis

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grilled Chicken

California Burgers

Baked Ziti

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Bordentown to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston