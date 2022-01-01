Tacos in Bordentown
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
206 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
|Lamb Tacos
|$17.00
(2) Red onion, cilantro, lime , coalfired tomatillo sauce
HOB Tavern
146 Second St, Bordentown
|TACO'S - GORDITO STYLE *NEW ITEM*
|$12.00
hard shell tacos with choice protein, lettuce, pico, shredded jack and cheddar, and nestled into a flour tortilla with house queso cheese. loaded and delicious. served with salsa, sour cream, and seasonal side.
|CHICKEN TACO PLATTER
|$10.00
Three flour tortillas or hard shell tortillas, chicken tinga, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack and cheddar, side seasoned yellow rice, sour cream and salsa. served with a side of chips and house queso cheese.
|BEEF TACO PLATTER
|$12.00
Three flour tortillas or hard shell tortillas, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack and cheddar, side seasoned yellow rice, sour cream and salsa. served with a side of chips and house queso cheese.