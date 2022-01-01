Border Grill

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

Sherwood Diner has become a staple for a wide range of guests to enjoy breakfast all day, lunch & dinner. Whether it is a family outing, business lunch, or local sports team celebration, we are always here to provide a high-quality experience.

At Sherwood Diner, we are proud to have become the go-to diner for local residents in Westport, and all other surrounding communities.

We are dedicated to the community and love to show additional support to the Westport school system, arts & entertainment, sports programs and more.

