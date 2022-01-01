Go
Border Grill

1550 Post Road E

Popular Items

Sour Cream 2oz$0.50
Bean Burrito$9.50
Beans, Onions, Peppers, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole
Chicken Burrito$11.99
Grilled Chicken, onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
Chicken Taco Plate$12.99
Tree Hard or Soft Tacos with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese. Server with Rice and Beans. It’s Hot
Chicken Taco$3.75
Chips and Guacamole$5.75
Hot Salsa 2oz$0.75
Steak Burrito$12.99
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
Beef Taco$3.25
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Monterey-Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Served w/ Guacamole and Sour Cream
Location

Westport CT

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
