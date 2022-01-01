Go
Bored Baker Pizza Maker

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

7621 E Gray Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Combo 1$12.00
Prosciutto De Parma, Gorgonzola, Arugula, Tomato Sauce
Inferno$5.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pesto Sauce, Calabrian chilies, Spicy Pesto Oil
Whole Fromaggio$17.00
Kale, Garlic, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Lemon Ricotta, Herb Oil, Toasted Almonds
Whole Margherita$18.00
Fresh Pulled Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce
Pepperoni$5.25
Santa Margherita Pepperonis, Four Cheese Blend, Tomato Sauce
Fromaggio$5.00
Four Cheese Blend, Tomato Sauce
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

7621 E Gray Rd., Scottsdale AZ 85260

Directions

Bored Baker Pizza Maker

No Reviews

