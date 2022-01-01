Go
BÖRO KABOB

Come in and enjoy!

9350 Snowden River

Popular Items

BÖRO'S Wings (بال مرغ کبابی)$9.99
Persian style chicken wings (6 piece) marinated in lemon juice, and saffron. Served with Mast Khiyar
Kabob Kobideh (کباب کوبیده)$15.99
Ground beef, grated onion with house seasoning. Served with yogurt cucumber and pita bread
Lamb Kabob (کباب بره)$17.99
Marinated chunks of boneless lamb tenderloin. Served with yogurt cucumber and pita bread
BÖRO 'S Gyro Sandwich$11.99
Sliced seasoned lamb with feta garlic sauce. Wrapped in a hand make pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes cilantro & onion with sumac seasoning and garlic feta sauce.
Chicken Kabob (جوجه کباب)$15.99
Marinated boneless chicken tender with house seasoning. Served with yogurt cucumber and pita bread
+Add Beef Koobideh Kabob Skewer (کباب کوبیده)$4.99
Hummus (هاموس)$6.99
Chickpeas blended with tahini sauce, roasted red peppers, garlic & olive oil. Served with warmed hand make pita bread
Esfenaj Pie (VG) (پای اسفناج)$7.99
Crispy layers, filled with spinach and feta cheese. Served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
Boneless Chicken Kabob (کباب مرغ بدون استخوان) (NEW)$14.99
Boneless and skinless Chicken-Thigh kabob with turmeric, and saffron with our special herbs and spices.
Family Combo #1 (Serve 4-6)$69.99
Enjoy fresh, traditional family package kabob meal, 2 skewers of chicken, 2 skewers of beef OR lamb, 2 skewers of beef kobideh charbroiled over open flame.
Served with rice and Greek salad. All package come with your choice of two spread and pita bread
Location

9350 Snowden River

Columbia MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
