Borsalino Cafe

European Coffee and Food in the heart of downtown Miami

SANDWICHES

119 SE 1ST AVE • $

Avg 5 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Croissant NUTELLA$4.00
Chai Spice Latte$4.50
EGG Avocado Toast$16.00
Toasted Rustic Bread, Avocado Smash, Red Onion, Lime, Over-medium Eggs, Feta, Pickled peppers, Cilantro, Arugula Side Salad
Ahi Tuna Pesto BOWL$17.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Cauliflower rice, Avocado Arugula Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber Ribbons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Seaweed Chips
Chicken Pesto BLT$14.00
Kyoto Brew$5.00
Lavender Latte$4.50
Borsalino Breakfast CROIS$14.00
Buttery Croissant, black forest ham, apple wood bacon, provolone, over medium eggs, almond butter, potato gallette
Blue Cheese Short Rib$16.00
Short Rib Flatbread$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 SE 1ST AVE

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
