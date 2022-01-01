Borsalino Cafe
European Coffee and Food in the heart of downtown Miami
SANDWICHES
119 SE 1ST AVE • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
119 SE 1ST AVE
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crazy Poke rebuilding
Let the good times roll
Issabella's
Issabella's Lincoln Road
Marabu
Coal-Fired Cuban Cuisine
Pepito's Plaza
Come in and enjoy!