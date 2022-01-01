Borsalino Cafe II
Come in and enjoy!
100 N Federal Highway
Location
100 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pura Vida
another day in paradise where health is happiness
Sushi by Bou - Fort Lauderdale
Come in and enjoy!
American Social
Come in and enjoy!
Salt7 - FTL
Indulge your palate with exquisite shared plates, gourmet entrees and premium cocktails in a trendy, upscale atmosphere. Our unique name is derived from a blend of 7 exotic salts used to season our prime steak and enticing dishes, make them truly unforgettable.