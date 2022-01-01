Boru Noodle Bar
Relaxed ramen inspired eatery offering bowls of noodles & tasty bites.
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
36 Broadway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
36 Broadway
Newport RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Corner Cafe
Famous for Breakfast.
Fabulous for Lunch and Dinner!
Malt
We are a family run restaurant that features fresh local food with 31 draft beers, and craft selections, with many Single Malts, Bourbons & Irish Whiskeys
Bar and Board
Come in and enjoy!
Pour Judgement Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!