Go
Toast

Boru Asian Eatery

Located in the vibrant Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, Boru is best know for it's Ramen dishes. We've reimagined our menu and added delicious new recipes that promise to fill everyone.

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

500 West 75th Street • $$

Avg 4 (821 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Crab Rangoons$10.95
blue crab, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce
Gyoza$10.95
hand-made & pan fried, filled with pork, chives, napa cabbage
Pork Belly Bao$3.75
hoisin mayo, scallions, quick pickle
Bulgogi Bao$3.95
korean marinade ribeye, kimchi, scallions, gochujang sauce
Loaded Fried Rice$14.95
pork belly, shrimp, edamame, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, thai basil, lime
Boru Bowl$15.95
pork belly, soy pickled shiitake mushrooms, garlic greens, scallion, 6-min egg, shoyu bone broth
Stir-Fry Ramen$15.95
cabbage, bean sprouts, shiitake, carrots, choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetarian
General oh Tso Good Chicken$15.95
crispy chicken thighs, spicy garlic sauce
Spicy Miso Bowl$15.95
stewed ground pork, bean curd, shiitake mushrooms, rich miso bone broth, bean sprouts, scallions, 6-min egg
Togarashi Fried Chicken Bao$3.50
k-town slaw
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 West 75th Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South of Summit

No reviews yet

Gourmet tacos, crave-able queso and burritos to traditional Machete quesadillas and Tlyudas.

Summit Grill

No reviews yet

Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.

Cosmo Burger

No reviews yet

Make it simple. Make it right.

Social - Waldo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston