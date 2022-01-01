Boru Asian Eatery
Located in the vibrant Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, Boru is best know for it's Ramen dishes. We've reimagined our menu and added delicious new recipes that promise to fill everyone.
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
500 West 75th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 West 75th Street
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
South of Summit
Gourmet tacos, crave-able queso and burritos to traditional Machete quesadillas and Tlyudas.
Summit Grill
Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.
Cosmo Burger
Make it simple. Make it right.
Social - Waldo
Come in and enjoy!