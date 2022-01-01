Go
Kennesaw - Boru Ramen

Ramen and Poke

440 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW #16,

Popular Items

Chickn-Chickn$13.29
Chicken Broth, Spicy ground chicken, Scallions, Egg, Brussell sprouts and Fish cake
Bubble Tea$4.49
Boru OG$13.29
Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Bamboo shoots, Kikurage (mushrooms), Fish cake and Seaweed sheet
Pork Gyoza$3.99
Pork Dumplings (fried). 3 per order
Mi So Hot$13.29
Chicken Broth, Chicken or Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Corn, Miso Paste, Chili oil and Fish cake
CYO Ramen$13.29
Pick your broth, choice of protein and choice of 4 toppings
Gyozilla$13.29
Shio Broth, Pork Gyoza, Scallions, Daikon radish, Cilantro, Egg, Onion Crisps and Fish cake
2 Protein Poke Bowl$10.49
Build your own 2 protein sushi bowl
Mochi (Choice of any 3)$4.99
Choclate, Green tea, Red Bean, Vanilla, Mango, Strawberry
3 Protein Poke Bowl$12.49
Build your own 3 protein sushi bowl
Location

Kennesaw GA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
