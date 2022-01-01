Go
Boru Ramen - Loganville

Ramen and Poke

3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101

Popular Items

Veggie Gyoza$3.99
Vegetable Dumplings (fried) 3 Pieces
MILKSHAKES$4.99
Bubble tea milkshake
Bubble Tea$3.99
3 Protein Poke Bowl$11.99
Build your own 3 protein sushi bowl.
2 Potein Poke Bowl$9.99
Build your own 2 protein sushi bowl.
Create Your Own$12.79
Pick your broth, choice of protein and choice of 4 toppings
Chickn-Chickn$12.79
Chicken Broth, Spicy ground chicken, Scallions, Egg, Brussell sprouts and Fish cake
Pork Gyoza$3.99
Pork Dumplings (fried) 3 pieces
Mi-So Hot$12.79
Chicken Broth, Chicken or Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Corn, Miso Paste, Chili oil and Fish cake
Boru OG$12.79
Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Scallions, Egg, Bamboo shoots, Kikurage (mushrooms), Fish cake and Seaweed sheet
Location

Loganville GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
