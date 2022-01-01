Go
Bos Taurus

STEAKS

163 NW Minnesota Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (534 reviews)

Mac & Cheese$11.00
Childhood Flavors
(Vegetarian)
Cup - 6 Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.00
(Vegetarian)
GFB Burger w/ Fries$13.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Plus an order of French Fries.
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
Classic Caesar$11.00
Romaine, Sourdough Croutons, Grana Padano Cheese, Classic Caeser Dressing (Vegetarian)
Cedar River 8 oz Filet$41.00
We aren't cooking the steaks, so please no temperature requests.
GFB Burger$11.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
GFB Burger w/ Truffle Fries$16.00
House Blend Patties, White American Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
Plus an order of Truffle Fries with Black Truffle Aioli.
No Temperature requests as each patty is cooked through.
5-Piece Fried Chicken$17.00
Red-Eye Gravy, B&B Pickles and Bos Hot Sauce
Cedar River 16 oz Rib Eye$28.00
We aren't cooking the steaks, so please no temperature requests.
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

163 NW Minnesota Ave

Bend OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
